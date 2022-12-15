The bowel movements of a suspected child abuser have been put under the microscope as a man accused of choking him unconscious in a vigilante attack defends the allegations.
Danny Klobucar, 34, of Wanniassa, previously pleaded not guilty to choking a person and rendering them insensible, and possession of methamphetamine.
His hearing, which continued at the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, was preoccupied with determining if the complainant had "pooped his pants" after allegedly being choked unconscious.
Defence barrister Travis Jackson, instructed by solicitor Jacob Robertson, questioned the alleged victim, who gave evidence from a remote room.
Despite objections from prosecutor Lewis Etheredge, Mr Jackson questioned whether claims the complainant had defecated himself after the alleged assault were actually a symptom of a recent haemorrhoids diagnosis.
Magistrate Robert Cook queried the relevance, saying "it is neither here nor there in the scheme of things" but allowed questioning to continue.
During cross-examination, when the complainant didn't understand the meaning of the words "loose stools", "diarrhea", or "loose faecal matter", Mr Jackson grew visibly agitated.
Mr Jackson eventually conveyed the message by exclaiming: "wet poo", a term immediately understood by the complainant.
Police claim Klobucar attended the Conder home of the alleged victim on May 30 in response to claims the man had burnt a child's leg with a cigarette.
Klobucar is accused of choking the man to the point of unconsciousness in retaliation, despite the alleged victim claiming the mark on the child's left calf was actually ringworm.
During evidence, the mother of the child said the mark appeared after the complainant had babysat the boy while she was in hospital overnight due to an infection.
She claimed to have discovered the burn, which she described as having "a dark purple red ring around it with puss [in] half-circles in the exact same shape as a tailored cigarette", and "purply bruising" in the shape of eight finger marks across the child's back.
The woman told the court she had medical training and was "well aware of what a cigarette burn looks like".
In response to a question about how many animals were in the Conder house at the time, she told the court they had 13 or 14 cats and a single yabby.
Police allege that on May 30, Klobucar accosted the complainant outside a toilet and dragged him into a room.
There, according to police, Klobucar's mother, Marie-Solvy Leclair, accused the man of abusing the child and punched him in the face.
Klobucar then allegedly wrapped an arm around the man's neck and choked him unconscious.
Leclair, who has been charged with assault, is said to have kicked the man in the face as this occurred.
The alleged victim later went to Canberra Hospital, where medical staff called police and reported the incident.
Previously, a witness and close friend to both Klobucar and the complainant, Aaron Zarb, told the court the fight was "more like a scuffle" and "it looked like they were dancing".
He said the altercation had lasted about "three seconds" and agreed with the suggestion there was "no way" Klobucar could have got behind the alleged victim and choked him.
The complainant maintains he lost consciousness after the alleged attack.
Klobucar has pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing stolen or otherwise unlawfully obtained property after police found him with two driver's licences belonging to other people when he was arrested on May 31.
Klobucar is expected to appear in court again when the hearing continues on Monday.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
