A man has pleaded guilty to charges after he used a sexual health service to notify a child safety worker she was exposed to syphilis before he impersonated her to accuse two colleagues of wrongdoing.
Facts tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court state that his offending began in December 2021 when he sent numerous threatening text messages to the Child and Youth Protection Services worker after the agency intervened in his children's welfare earlier that year.
The man, who is not named for legal reasons, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday when he pleaded guilty to three counts of stalking - all occurring in January - and one each of using a carriage service to menace, and property damage.
The prosecution withdrew more than half a dozen charges, including impersonating a territory public official and intimidating a witness.
The prosecution document states that following his consent to a court protection order and a safety plan related to his children, the offender messaged one of the workers, accusing her of lying in her affidavit to the ACT Children's Court.
He said "you make my kids suffer everyday because you have no f---ing clue to what your doing...tables will turn one day promise you that".
"You took 'em for no reason now we suffer can't sleep over it everyday how bout you f---ing do drug test your self," he said.
In another message, the offender apologised to the worker, saying "at the time I was extremely frustrated" because he missed his children.
The worker also received a text message from a sexual health centre saying she had been exposed to syphilis and recommended she visited her doctor.
The protection services received an email from the offender urging for workers to "be stood down from their positions" and accused the services of having a corrupt system.
The offender then impersonated the worker by sending an email to her employer about resigning.
His email stated he was approached by the media to "let them know the false bullshit we made up on people I get paid a fortune while you bitchs can suck it".
The offender also contacted a mental health service in the worker's name to accuse two of her colleagues of forcing her "to do sexual unwork related explicit photo".
The worker was relocated due to the harassment and intimidation and safety concerns.
The court in March issued police with warrants for the offender at his home where he was arrested.
He became agitated while waiting to be taken to the ACT Watch House and used the handcuffs to hit a police vehicle.
Police also executed a search warrant at his house and found the care and protection order and a "prosthetic penis with an attached bladder".
The offender did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 16.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
