North Canberra man pleads guilty in ACT court to charges after impersonating Child and Youth Protection Services worker

By Toby Vue
December 16 2022 - 5:30am
A man has pleaded guilty to charges after he used a sexual health service to notify a child safety worker she was exposed to syphilis before he impersonated her to accuse two colleagues of wrongdoing.

