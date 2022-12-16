A reason to party | Trending

Whether your end of year celebration is an ultra chic soiree or a more casual get together, kicking up your heels should ultimately be fun.
Giselle sequin mini dress, $799. This year's have-have party frock makes a bold statement, with sequins that dazzle leading the way. diida.com.au
Silver glomesh earrings $19.95. No party is truly complete without food, dancing and a touch of glomesh. sussan.com.au
Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Veil Highlighter, $62. Pictured here in the wonderfully named shade of 'How Many Carats?!', add a sweeping brush over your collarbones and wherever else you want some shimmer. sephora.com.au
Triangle mesh clutch, $229. A statement bag that's perfect for elevating evening outfits, with a removable wrist strap, and lining made from 50 per cent recycled polyester. countryroad.com.au
Hypnotising Pop Shots, $51. Easy colour to make your eyes pop, there are seven hypnotising shades to choose from (pictured is Emerald Eyes). charlottetilbury.com/au
Wild Child bar cart, $890. Set the mood with unique party accessories - this handy cart will suit any occasion, no matter how chilled or fancy the do. fentonandfenton.com.au
Croser NV X 78, $32. The Australian sparkling brand has launched a new wine range infused with bespoke botanicals, just in time for the festive season. Available at Dan Murphy's.
Nachtmann Noblesse whisky set, $330. Whatever your tipple at the shindig, some fancy glassware makes any event seem extra special. Available at David Jones.
Printed organic cotton poplin shirt, $199.95. A schmick new shirt ticks the box for all manner of party dress codes. scotch-soda.com.au
Parissa sneakers, $199.95. Comfy shoes are essential if you're to enjoy the party from go to woah. Fortunately, that doesn't mean you have to compromise how much you shine. rockport.com.au
Tropical leaf garland, $4. A simple way to decorate the living room, backyard, local hall, or wherever you're ringing in the new year. kmart.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.