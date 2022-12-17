The Canberra Capitals are hoping the return of the greatest basketballer in Australian history will help attract one of the biggest regular-season crowds of the past decade.
But Lauren Jackson's homecoming on Sunday isn't all good news. In an ominous warning for the winless Capitals, the five-time WNBL champion says she's only just started to rediscover her timing.
Jackson bounded back into Canberra for a training session on Saturday, declaring "it feels like home" before her first game against the Capitals in more than 20 years.
Her unexpected comeback for the Southside Flyers has given the WNBL a major boost this year, with fans following the 41-year-old's fairytale story after injury cruelly forced her into premature retirement six years ago.
Jackson was the darling of Canberra sport for 15 years - first as an AIS athlete and then a Capitals superstar - and a large crowd is expected to flock to the National Convention Centre for what could be the second last chance to see her live.
Jackson didn't get a farewell game in front of Canberra fans when debilitating knee problems cut short her last WNBL stint with the Capitals.
"I used to bang on 15 years ago about that if you've never seen Lauren Jackson play live, you could spend less than $10 for a kid's ticket to watch one of the world's greatest female athletes in our backyard," said former coach Carrie Graf.
"When Lauren was playing for us the crowds were out the door, we'd find a table for autographs and she smiled through it all. Maybe her profile is even bigger now, hopefully Canberrans come and watch."
Graf, the University of Canberra director of sport, presented Jackson with a walk of fame plaque after she was named in the inaugural intake last month.
It was all smiles as Jackson finished training with the Southside Flyers. She took her children to Tilley's in Lyneham and her parents will be in the crowd for the clash against the Capitals.
She carved a career out of being ruthless on the court, dominating in Australia, Europe, Asia and the United States.
But she said there was a special feeling about being back in Canberra, even if she was setting foot on the convention centre court for the first time.
Jackson might not have played at the Capitals' new home - the club had to shift all games to the AIS Arena when she was at the peak of her powers to cater for increased crowds.
"I think the last time I was here was for a Macy Gray concert," Jackson laughed. "When we were flying into Canberra today, I just felt happy. It's home."
Jackson laid the foundations for the Capitals to become the most successful team in WNBL history.
Ironically, Kristen Veal was her offsider back then 22 years ago. Now Veal is trying to deconstruct Jackson's game as the Capitals' new coach.
"I'm not a dirty coach," Veal grinned. "But we've got to understand Lauren has some physical limitations compared to 10 years ago and we need to try to exploit that.
"But she is Lauren Jackson. There will be a huge crowd to welcome her home, that will show huge respect for her."
Jackson returned to international basketball this year to play for the Australian Opals at the world championships.
She then joined the Flyers to revive her WNBL career and she's still dominating against younger players - some of are almost half her age.
She showed glimpses of the all-star Jackson during the world championships, and averages 16.3 points per game in the WNBL.
"I'm carrying a few little niggles at the moment. But when I step on the court I go out hard," Jackson said.
"It's a different game now, I'm managing my body. I'm not the same person. But my timing is starting to come back ... if I can get on a roll, who knows what will happen."
The Capitals have struggled with injuries and form, slumping to six straight defeats. They have recruited Alison Shwagmeyer-Belger to bolster the roster, but she won't play her first game until next week.
WNBA top-10 draftee Rae Burrell is being eased back to game time after recovering from injury and will start on the bench against the Flyers.
"There is a big money on our back and it is growing," Veal said.
"We'll get there soon. Southside is big ask - we need to be committed with our defence ... there will be a tussle in there.
"Everything needs to be aligned, but every team is gettable when you get out there on the court."
WNBL ROUND 6
Sunday: Canberra Capitals v Southside Flyers at National Convention Centre, 1.30pm.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
