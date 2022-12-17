The Canberra Times
Lauren Jackson's Canberra Capitals homecoming can boost WNBL crowd numbers

Chris Dutton
Chris Dutton
December 17 2022 - 7:00pm
Lauren Jackson got her first look at the National Convention Centre court on Saturday. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Capitals are hoping the return of the greatest basketballer in Australian history will help attract one of the biggest regular-season crowds of the past decade.

