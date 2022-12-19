The final weekend of auctions for 2022 returned a strong result for one Canberra seller, whose five-bedroom house in Nicholls sold for $100,000 over the reserve price.
The property, 10 Viner Place, attracted a modest amount of interest during the campaign but a healthy number of registered bidders saw the house sell for $2.1 million under the hammer.
It was the first time the property had been offered for sale since the builder's own home was constructed in 2003.
Selling agent Kostya Logvinov of Town Residential said despite smaller crowds at the inspections, the property drew solid interest.
"I sold one in the same street about a year ago and that had probably three times as many people coming through the open [homes]," he said.
"But we ended up having seven registered bidders.
"Not everyone had over $2 million to spend in the end, but we had seven strong buyers who were very interested in buying the home."
On Saturday, bidding kicked off at about $1.4 million and gradually increased until $1.8 million when just two bidders were left.
"I went inside the house at about $1.93 million, $1.94 million just to seek the owner's instructions," Mr Logvinov said.
"When I came outside, the house had already hit $2 million and I said to the auctioneer we're on the market."
The hammer fell after a local family placed the final bid of $2.1 million.
Buyer feedback had been sitting at $1.8 million to $1.9 million throughout the campaign, but Mr Logvinov said he was hopeful the property would reach $2 million.
"We felt like it was in the owner's best interest to run through the auction ... and they got a really nice windfall out of it," he said.
The two-storey home features a Mediterranean-inspired outdoor entertaining area, a triple garage and multiple living areas.
The block's size - about a quarter of an acre - and its position in a tightly held street backing onto Gold Creek golf course were among the reasons for such strong demand, Mr Logvinov said.
"For people who have been looking in Nicholls for a long time, Viner Place is one of the absolute best streets in Nicholls," he said.
"I think people are prepared to pay top dollar for something that's a bit of a needle in a haystack.
"It was a perfect campaign from start to finish even though it's in a downward market."
The house was one of just two Viner Place properties to sell this year.
It was also one of 97 homes scheduled for auction for the week to Sunday, with about half (50.7 per cent) returning a successful result, CoreLogic's preliminary results show.
It was a quieter end to the year than last year, when 255 Canberra homes went to auction.
Across the country, auction activity was also subdued ahead of the seasonal shutdown.
There were 2307 homes taken to auction across the combined capital cities, about half the numbers seen during the same period last year (4783 auctions).
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
