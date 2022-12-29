Racing's top 2022 stories: Rawiller's bold ride caps eventful year

Kerry Parker was as stunned as everyone watching trackside.
Nash Rawiller, riding Think It Over, had charged to the outside rail in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
It was a daring move in the biggest race of Sydney's autumn carnival and Parker had no idea it was coming.
But it didn't take long for the trainer to figure out what was coming next. Racing on a heavy track, Rawiller found firm ground and Think It Over quickly lengthened his stride. Within moments the gelding had run down Zaaki and the jockey was saluting a memorable victory.
The win was one of the lasting images of a big year in racing, with new stars emerging and veterans retiring.
A hot-shot field was assembled for Sydney's middle-distance classic, the likes of Verry Elleegant, Anamoe, Zaaki and Duais contesting the $4 million race.
Ultimately, however, it was the gelding from Parker's small stable at Kembla Grange that claimed a stunning boilover at $41 odds.
"The emotion of that race," Parker said. "Not many races get above a Queen Elizabeth.
"As soon as he moved out, I could see his stride lengthen. I was doing some roaring as he came up the straight, I was confident he was going to get there."
Think It Over has not returned to the track since the win, having suffered a tendon injury before the spring. The seven-year-old is making steady progress in his recovery but won't be rushed back for the autumn.
The injury marked a cruel blow for Parker's 2022 Cox Plate aspirations but he's hopeful his star will make it to Moonee Valley in 2023.
"It would be nice to get back for the Cox Plate," he said. "We'll let him tell us when he's ready. There's no doubt that's a race we're aiming at if we can get there."
One of Australia's best sprinters, Nature Strip travelled to England to take on the world in the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes.
The gelding was in top form after winning the TJ Smith Stakes in April and trainer Chris Waller planned a meticulous hit and run operation.
The result exceeded even Waller's expectations. Nature Strip trounced his rivals to win by 4.5 lengths and prove Australia's sprinters are truly the best in the world.
While Nature Strip returned to Australia as the king of the world, the gelding was unable to summit Australia's richest mountain for a second-straight year.
Instead it was Mornington raider Giga Kick who stunned his rivals in front of 46,221 people at Randwick.
The gelding was won five of six starts and the sky is the limit for a horse who is just three years old.
The spring reached its climax in November, with Irish horse Deauville Legend the Melbourne Cup favourite.
The gelding finished fourth as Gold Trip became the first horse to carry the top weight to victory since Makybe Diva in 2005.
The win capped an emotional journey for the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace runner who was ruled out of the 2021 spring after failing a vet's inspection.
The victory also provided a dose of redemption for jockey Mark Zahra. The veteran was forced to watch James McDonald salute on Verry Elleegant in 2021 due to a suspension for attending an illegal lockdown party. Twelve months later and victory tasted even sweeter.
