Plan to save time and money, and potentially yourself as well

Check your tyre pressures again. Under-inflation is not only dangerous, but it also increases rolling resistance and therefore costs you more energy to move. It also causes excessive wear (something else you should check for) on both of the tyre's shoulders (also costing you more through having to replace them early). It's also worth restating that a tyre which needs regular topping up is one that needs a slow leak to be found and rectified before it becomes a flat or a sudden failure.