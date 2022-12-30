The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

Review: Strange World on Disney+ has spectacular visuals but the story falls short

By Jess Layt
December 31 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Strange World. PG. 102 minutes. Two stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.