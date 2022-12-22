The rainy weather on Thursday has created chaos and concern among some of Canberra's most important residents.
While the clouds cleared only days before Christmas, meteorologists still expect them to part and leave only pleasantly sunny skies on December 25.
On Thursday, a family of ducks were possibly enjoying the wet weather on the Australian War Memorial grounds when they were startled by traffic.
One little duckling was left separated.
"Staff sprang into action to find the duckling and reunite the family," the War Memorial said.
"[They] quacked the case and found the little duckling hiding in some ivy, who was then reunited with their family near the Lone Pine tree. The duckling has been named Pinecone in honour."
Pinecone is not the only one to be startled by the rain.
Many territorians, who may have only just recently put up festive inflatable Santas and reindeers, found them on Thursday morning pummelled to the ground.
It may be wise to leave them inside at least for another day.
The Bureau of Meteorology said there was a chance of a storm on Friday, and a 50 per cent chance of showers.
This is most likely in the late afternoon or evening.
The temperature will still be summer-like though, with a maximum of 28 degrees expected.
Christmas Eve has a slight chance of showers, but still a high maximum temperature of 29 degrees.
However, Christmas Day will likely see clouds clear and a December temperature high of 31 degrees.
"A few showers and thunderstorms the next couple of days as a trough passes, with conditions clearing in time for Christmas Day!" the ACT Bureau of Meteorology said on social media.
Meteorologist Dean Narramore said the Christmas weekend was "looking sensational" for the ACT and NSW.
"Probably a perfect day for some backyard cricket and for sitting by the pool," he said.
It does seem the weather Gods are just holding in the rain for Christmas Day, with a chance of showers and storm on Boxing Day despite a maximum temperature of 31C.
However, the rest of the week is forecast to be sunny, with another 31C day forecast for Thursday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.