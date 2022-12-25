Now, my first thought was that she must dislike Christmas at the same rate as the Grinch (before his heart grows three sizes in a day). And my second was questioning how she has the energy to take down the tree after the most full-on day of the year. How is she not lying on the couch stuffed with turkey and Christmas pudding? Or falling asleep while watching a Christmas film? Where is this energy coming from? And how can I get some?