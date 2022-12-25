The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

One mum packs up Christmas on December 25. How soon is too soon to clean up Christmas?

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
December 26 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When's the right time to pack up Christmas? Picture Shutterstock

Well, that's it. Christmas is over for another year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.