Since 2007, this has been posited as the cure-all answer for our defence needs; the one-stop shop solution that would enable the transfiguration of our industrial base, provide deterrence at a cost the country could supposedly afford, and offer regionally superior equipment. Since then, we've had European proposals, worked with the Japanese, contracted with the French, and now have nothing. It's worth listening to this empty echo as the media moves, extolling whatever the next grand design to capture its attention happens to be. That's because a reverberating void is often all that remains after the noise and fury of the drumming media frenzy floats away. Our job as journalists is to bring you excitement and tell you how things are. But sometimes it's worth standing back and asking where you fit in to the noisy procession that the media parades before you, to let you know what's happening in the world.

