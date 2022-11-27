But this is the problem. The only way to genuinely reduce emissions requires doing things differently, because offsets don't work. This, however, flies in the face of our current economic and political models. Construction activities are currently responsible for close to one-third of Australia's emissions but after two years of reduced immigration the number of people settling here could become the greatest intake ever. When we don't even have enough homes for our current population, where will these extra families find their housing? Of course our emissions will rise as a result of all that extra building - we just can't plant enough trees.