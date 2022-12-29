The Canberra Times
Review: Troll becomes Netflix's most popular non-English film

By Cris Kennedy
December 29 2022 - 12:00pm
Troll. M. 102 minutes. Four stars.

Marvel fans might think they're intimately familiar with their Norse mythology what with Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston making Thor and Loki such sexy contemporary superheroes, but Roar Uthaug's new monster film harvests really old-school Scandi folklore to come up with a disaster film that's cinematic in scale, even if funded by and meant to be seen on Netflix.

