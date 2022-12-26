The past few days have left many Canberrans feeling summer has finally arrived, however the clear blue skies and warm sun-bathing opportunities are not expected to hang around.
Senior meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology, Dean Narramore, described the last few days as Canberra's "first birth to summer".
"The next few days are looking hot and sunny as well, 32 on Tuesday, 32 on Wednesday as well with lots of sunshine, so a couple of hot days ahead," he said.
Consultant Brooke James was taking advantage of the warm Monday afternoon as she soaked in the rays by Lake Burley Griffin.
"I was driving past, I actually was going to my parents' place in Kingston and I was like, I need to sit here for a little bit and just embrace it because it's perfect," she said.
"It's like Christmas and Boxing Day and now we're going into more of the holiday season, it is perfect."
While the weather was welcomed by Ms James, she was not thrilled with the expected cool change later this week.
"I'm not looking forward to it but at the same time with this heat, the grass is probably going to get a bit dry but I'm hoping it's going to hold out a little bit," she said.
Mr Narramore said the ACT should expect a cold front in the coming days however it won't be as chilly as previous weeks.
"We'll see a cold front move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but not too cold compared to what we've had over the last few months," he said.
"So looking at temperatures around 25 degrees with a few showers and possible storms on Thursday and dropping down to 23 on Friday.
"But then warming back up into the mid to high 20s by the New Year's weekend, probably becoming a bit more humid as well as we see those easterlies return and might see an afternoon shower or storm about as well for the New Year's Eve and New Year's Day period."
Climatology scientist from the Australian National University, professor Janette Lindesay, said we should also start expecting to see a gradual end to the La Nina period.
"It's sort of on its way to being over and it will be over within the next couple of months," she said.
"It's weakening fairly substantially and consistently now."
While she is confident there will be a cold front towards the end of this week, she said we should also expect it to get warm again throughout the summer.
"[The cold front] is not going to be far enough north towards Australia with its centre where it's strongest, it's going to pass across but not with the centre of the system which will be south of Tasmania," Professor Lindesay said.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
