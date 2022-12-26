The Canberra Times
Canberra weather: High summer temperatures set to drop as a cold front moves through

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
December 27 2022 - 5:30am
The past few days have left many Canberrans feeling summer has finally arrived, however the clear blue skies and warm sun-bathing opportunities are not expected to hang around.

