The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Wests Tigers sign John Bateman in insult to Canberra Raiders and their fans

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
December 26 2022 - 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Bateman will return to the NRL next year, but not for the Raiders. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

The man credited with giving the Canberra Raiders premiership-contending mongrel will return to the NRL next year after signing a four-year deal at a "club I know is going places".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.