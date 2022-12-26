The man credited with giving the Canberra Raiders premiership-contending mongrel will return to the NRL next year after signing a four-year deal at a "club I know is going places".
John Bateman has finalised a four-year deal to play for the Wests Tigers next year, ending months of speculation about his future and a likely return to Australia.
The international star gave the Raiders a hard edge and played a key role in helping the club get to the grand final in 2019 and a preliminary final in 2020 before his acrimonious departure.
Most of the angry sentiment was directed at Bateman's manager, who agitated for an upgraded Raiders deal but then used a clause to negotiate a rich contract in the UK Super League.
It left a bitter taste in the mouths of Raiders administrators and fans after the club paid a transfer fee to get Bateman to Canberra.
Now the Tigers have turned to the aggressive back-rower to aid their revival under Tim Sheens, setting the stage for two Raiders showdowns next year.
The first will be on a Friday night at Campbelltown on June 2, and then a return clash at Canberra Stadium on August 6.
"[Bateman] is a world class player with an enormous work ethic," Sheens said.
"He's the type of player who leads by example. I have no doubt John will make a big contribution to this club over the next few years."
Bateman had a clause in his Raiders contract allowing him to renegotiate after the first two years of his deal. He did so, and swatted away criticism and accusations he was being greedy.
"Is it greedy to be looking after your family?" Bateman asked two years ago. "... I never demanded anything and I haven't broken any deal."
This time Bateman has been released by Wigan for what the English club describe as a "significant transfer fee".
Wigan's statement added: "It has been somewhat of a frustrating period but the club now accepts that it is in everyone's best interests that John is allowed a transfer from Wigan."
He will join New Zealand international Isaiah Papali'i, former Australian Test prop David Klemmer and three-time premiership-winning hooker Api Koroisau in committing to join the Tigers for 2023.
The Tigers will hope Bateman can play a big part in ending their wait to play finals football which stretches back to 2011.
The 29-year-old previously enjoyed a fruitful two-year spell with the Raiders between 2019 and 2020, reaching a grand final and a preliminary final.
Capped 21 times for England, Bateman will move to Australia in the new year.
"I can't wait to begin a new chapter at a club that I know is going places," Bateman said.
"There has been a lot of change at Wests Tigers over the past few months and everything I hear is positive.
"I want to be a part of the rebuild at the club and I'm really excited to be coming back to the NRL."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
