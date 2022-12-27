Enshrining an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the constitution will help Australia achieve its "fullest potential", according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Mr Albanese will use a speech to the Woodford Folk Festival on Wednesday to declare that "momentum is growing" in the campaign to establish a Voice.
The proposal will be one of the dominant political issues in 2023, with a referendum to establish the Indigenous advisory body scheduled for the second half of the year.
In a wide-ranging speech on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Albanese will also honour the legacy of former Labor Prime Minister Bob Hawke, attack the former Coalition government's "neglect" of the arts and warn Australia is not immune from the "corrosive, insidious forces" which have attacked democracies around the world.
The new Labor government's first seven months have been widely considered a success, with the passage of bills on climate action, anti-corruption and industrial relations and the repairing of international relations among its achievements.
But Mr Albanese's biggest challenge might come next year as he campaigns to win a referendum to enshrine an Indigenous advisory body in the constitution.
The proposal has become divisive and the political and public debate will likely become more heated as the referendum nears.
Andrew Gee last week quit the Nationals because of its decision to oppose the Voice, while the Liberals are yet to settle on a position as leader Peter Dutton demands more information about the proposed model.
In his speech on Wednesday, which has been supplied to The Canberra Times, Mr Albanese will say he respects the right of every voter to make up their own mind on the referendum.
But he will encourage Australians to support what he describes as a "generous and gracious request" from First Nations people.
Mr Albanese will say that in accepting the offer, Australia will be able to realise its "fullest potential ... its truest self".
"We live in the world's greatest nation, but an even greater Australia is so tantalisingly within our reach," he will say in the speech.
Momentum is growing in the campaign, Mr Albanese will say, pointing to support from local, state and territory governments, community groups, churches, businesses, unions and sporting codes.
"This can be an inclusive moment of national unity and reconciliation," he will say.
Mr Albanese will use the speech to highlight his government's biggest achievements, including legislation to establish a national anti-corruption commission.
The prime minister will argue that restoring trust and integrity in politics is essential to the health of a democracy.
He will claim the former government "went missing" on integrity, and in defending former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's secret portfolio power grab had rejected the chance to distance itself from the "abuse of power which characterised their government".
Australia cannot take the strength of its democracy for granted, Mr Albanese will warn.
"I urge anyone who thinks our democracy is unassailable to have a look around the world," he will say.
"Even some of the oldest, most stable democracies have come under attack from whole range of corrosive, insidious forces.
"No one is immune."
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
