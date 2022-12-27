The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Anthony Albanese says 'momentum is growing' for Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
December 27 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Enshrining an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the constitution will help Australia achieve its "fullest potential", according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.