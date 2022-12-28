Canberra Racing chief Darren Pearce has declared the presence of Sydney's biggest stables a vote of confidence in the new $400,000 Canberra Speed Series.
The series for two-year-old horses starts with Friday's $50,000 Clan O'Sullivan.
February's Black Opal preview will follow before the Group 3 Black Opal Stakes on March 12. A $100,000 bonus is on offer for a horse who wins all three races.
Pearce was thrilled when acceptances were unveiled on Wednesday morning, with some of Sydney's biggest trainers opting to send their horses to Canberra.
It's a group headlined by Melbourne Cup winners Ciaron Maher and David Eustace (Denman Star), with Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott (Hokusai), and James Cummings (Relatives) also set to race in the Clan O'Sullivan.
"It's a vote of confidence in the series," Pearce said. "It can only get bigger from here. We didn't have it programmed as far out as we'd have liked to so it was a bit of a risk in year one. To have attracted three of the biggest stables in racing is great for the first year and it will only build from here.
"We're going to see Godolphin, Waterhouse and Bott, and Maher-Eustace take on the local hopes, which is what we were hoping for. It's a great way to build momentum heading into the Black Opal."
The presence of the Clan O'Sullivan has had a flow on effect to Friday's meeting as a whole, with a number of Sydney trainers sending horses down and Canberra racing officials expecting a healthy crowd in what is typically a quiet time of the year.
The feature race is sponsored by the Gold Coast Turf Club and is being viewed as a lead-in race to the Magic Millions on January 14.
It's a relationship Pearce is eager to strengthen as the series grows in the future.
It is also timed perfectly to allow trainers to give their young colts and fillies a break before ramping back up for the autumn.
"The fact this race is two weeks before the Magic Millions is great," Pearce said. "In future years with a bit more lead-in time to the Clan O'Sullivan people will start to build this race into the program as a lead-in race for the Magic Millions.
"That's why it's positioned where it is. It's a lead-in for horses from Sydney, the local regions and horses coming through from Melbourne or Adelaide to the Gold Coast.
"The Black Opal is in its 50th year, it will be a special celebration and it's an iconic race. We want to continue building it as a figure head for Canberra racing. This series is important to that growth."
It's a path Canberra trainer Norm Gardner is eager to follow, with the Clan O'Sullivan to determine whether Miss Belgium heads to the Magic Millions or enjoys a break before the Black Opal.
"If she wins, she'll go to the Magic Millions," Gardner said. "She needs to win to get a start up there. If she doesn't win, she'll go to the paddock to freshen up for the Black Opal."
