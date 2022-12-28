The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Former Canberra Cavalry legend Steve Kent ready to take on old team

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 28 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Cavalry pitcher Steve Kent. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Steve Kent lied awake at night as he wrestled with an agonising decision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.