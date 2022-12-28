Steve Kent lied awake at night as he wrestled with an agonising decision.
A 10-year Australian Baseball League veteran approaching the end of his elite playing days, Kent knew he needed a change.
Doing so, however, would mean an exit from his beloved Canberra Cavalry. It was the only club the pitcher had known throughout a decorated career and the bedrock for multiple close friendships with teammates and coaches.
The situation ate away at Kent for months until he ultimately made his decision. He was joining the Melbourne Aces.
"It was a really difficult decision," Kent said. "I had sleepless nights. Canberra was all I ever knew before this season. I had played there for 10 seasons and had a lot of great mates, not just teammates but good friends and guys I respect.
"Having to break the news to some of those guys was difficult but it was something where I had to make the best decision for what was right for myself and my family at this point in my career."
Fast forward to the summer and the pitcher is thriving in a new environment.
The move to the Melbourne Aces was everything Kent had hoped for.
The 33-year-old is feeling rejuvenated and refreshed in a new clubhouse and enjoying the challenge of earning his stripes all over again.
"I was a little bit stale in Canberra in a sense," Kent said. "As every season rolled around I'd turn up to the field and was taking the game for granted a little bit. I thought a change of scenery might change that and it did.
"I prepared myself better for this ABL season than I had the last few seasons. Signing with a new team and knowing that would come with expectations, not that there were no expectations for me in Canberra, I personally wanted to try make a good impression in Melbourne."
Kent will find himself playing against the Cavalry for the first time in his ABL career when the Aces host Canberra in a series commencing Thursday.
The veteran remains close friends with many of the Cavalry players and manager Keith Ward and is looking forward to catching up with his former teammates this week.
Kent is prepared for a host of emotions to bubble up throughout the weekend but he's confident he will remain focused once he walks on to the diamond.
While he has enjoyed the change in scenery, the pitcher has been disappointed with his performances thus far this season.
Kent has thrown 13 innings in relief for an ERA of 6.23. The stats reflect Melbourne's inconsistent start to the summer with the side sitting third in the Southwest division with a 6-9 record.
The pitcher's role will change this weekend and he will start his first game for the Aces on Saturday night.
It's an opportunity, he feels, to work his way into form and lead his side to a crucial victory over his former team.
"I'm sure there will be some nerves but I put that down to not starting yet this season and pitching in a different role," Kent said. "I like the fact I can get into a routine when you know when you're throwing. I can spend the next few days preparing for Saturday.
"I'll sit down and have a look at some of the imports on the Cavalry I haven't seen play before. I'll put together a plan to attack them and that's a benefit for me."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
