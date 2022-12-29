The Canberra Times
Making the South Coast's beaches accessible for all

December 30 2022 - 5:30am
A mobility mat at Tuross Head Main Beach. Picture Facebook

This summer, seven of the patrolled beaches in the Eurobodalla Shire have had mobility mats rolled out to provide a stable surface for people using wheelchairs or other mobility aids. It means people of all abilities can get down to the surf and sand.

