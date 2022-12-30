The Canberra Times
Arts Minister Tony Burke says "major decisions" loom on future of cash-strapped institutions such as National Gallery of Australia

Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated December 30 2022 - 3:25pm, first published 1:45pm
Arts Minister Tony Burke said "major decisions" would be taken to deal with the challenges facing Canberra's institutions. Picture by Jamila Toderas

The federal government is preparing to take "major decisions" to deal with the problems facing the cash-strapped national institutions, Arts Minister Tony Burke has said.

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

