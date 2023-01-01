A off-duty police officer has drowned at a South Coast beach after getting caught in a riptide while rescuing his 14-year-old son.
The 45-year-old man died after pulling the boy from the rip at the unpatrolled beach in Narooma on New Year's Day.
The police officer became caught in the rip himself, after dragging the boy to a sand bank.
Acting Inspector Paul Hoyer said the officer's death was a tragedy "that will cut through to his family, friends and workmates".
"It's devastating at this time of the year when obviously with the recency of the two deaths in Queensland - it just brings home how dangerous policing is," he said.
"From what I understand, he was able to push his son out of the rip. He was then taken out to sea further in the rip and that obviously will form part of our investigation as we prepare a brief."
He said the South Coast was extremely busy as always at this time of the year, and appealed to people to swim between the flags at patrolled beaches.
Lifeguards from Narooma Surf Life Saving Club responded to the incident at Bogola Beach, south of Narooma, at about 1.30pm.
When lifesavers arrived, onlookers told them the man went into the ocean to rescue the 14-year-old, but after saving the teen he disappeared under water.
A rescue helicopter from Moruya was also deployed shortly after. Crew on board spotted the man's body, and he was recovered from the water in a patrol boat. The rescue team performed CPR, but he was unable to be saved.
Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive officer Steven Pearce said it had been an extremely tragic event for everyone involved.
"Our lifesavers all have families themselves," Mr Pearce said.
"To turn up to an incident like this is really horrific for them too."
The death came on a day where hot weather drew large crowds along the coast, putting pressure on South Coast volunteer lifesavers and lifeguards.
Surf Life Saving NSW reported numerous near drownings across the state on New Year's Day, including Shellharbour on the South Coast.
An 18-year-old male was pulled from the ocean having taken on a significant amount of water and was falling in and out of consciousness. He was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Lifeguards and lifesavers had logged almost 200 rescues by 6.20pm on Sunday.
Mr Pearce said there had been more than 1000 rescues on NSW beaches since Christmas Day.
He said Australia was experiencing its first lockdown-free, bushfire-free summer in three years and it was having a huge impact for lifesavers with bigger crowds and more people getting into trouble.
"We haven't seen anything like this in over 10 years," he said.
Mr Pearce said lifesavers involved in Sunday's rescue would be offered welfare counselling by services attached to Surf Life Saving NSW this week.
Local police have commenced an investigation into the incident on Sunday and will prepare a report for the coroner.
More drownings occurred in NSW between December 2021 and February 2022 than any other year, with 25 people losing their lives, despite reduced beach attendance due to high rainfall.
Drowning deaths in NSW are 2.7 times more likely to occur on a public holiday and 1.6 times more likely during school holidays, according to Surf Life Saving NSW.
President George Shales said the statistics showed a need to push the critical surf safety messaging.
"The most important things to do when considering entering the water is to do so at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags,' Mr Shales said.
- with AAP
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
