Car towing caravan 'engulfed in flames' closes Monaro Highway, near Old Cooma Road

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
Updated January 2 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
Emergency services inspect damage to a vehicle towing a caravan on Monday. Picture by Karleen Minney

A lane has reopened after a car towing a caravan was "fully engulfed" in flames, originally closing both directions of the Monaro Highway, an Emergency Services Agency spokesperson says.

