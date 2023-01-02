A lane has reopened after a car towing a caravan was "fully engulfed" in flames, originally closing both directions of the Monaro Highway, an Emergency Services Agency spokesperson says.
From about 2.20pm on Monday, emergency services had closed the south bound and north bound lanes of the Monaro Highway, about 3km north of Old Cooma Road.
As of 3pm, closures remain, but vehicles are now able to pass through the area via a single lane.
A witness said the car was badly damaged but the caravan was untouched by the fire. No one was injured.
According to the spokesperson, the fire had spread creating multiple spot fires around the highway, requiring road closures until they were under control.
A large patch of burnt grass could be seen around the scorched vehicle and along the side of the road.
The vehicle fire appears to have been stopped before it reached gas bottles at the front of the camper van.
Police and Fire and Rescue attended the scene.
An ACT Policing spokesperson said there were no suspicious circumstances.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
