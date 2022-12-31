The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Yarralumla man's Christmas ends in prison after ACT Magistrates Court refused bail for allegedly threatening to kill mother

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
January 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 41-year-old man's Christmas ended in prison after he allegedly threatened to kill his mother and chased her husband down the street with a knife.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.