A 15-year-old boy has been sent behind bars for allegedly running through a red light, driving on the wrong side of the road without a licence and colliding with another car, leaving a magistrate shocked and questioning how he could drive.
The boy appeared before the ACT Children's Court on Thursday and was charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent, failing to stop for police, dangerous reckless driving and driving without a licence.
On Tuesday, police claim they identified a stolen white Jeep driving in Macquarie about 6.45pm.
Police followed the Jeep for a short time before it allegedly ran a red light, causing officers to activate their lights and sirens.
The Jeep allegedly kept driving from police and drove on the wrong side of the road.
Police did not pursue the car due to the possible risk to the public.
Soon after, officers located the Jeep after it allegedly collided with a Mazda at the intersection of Southern Cross Drive and Ross Smith Crescent in Scullin.
Police allege the 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old passenger "left the scene and a short foot pursuit occurred".
The two teenage boys were taken into custody soon after.
The driver of the Mazda was taken to hospital for assessment for minor injuries.
When the 15-year-old boy appeared to the court on Thursday, Magistrate Beth Campbell was left dumbfounded when reading out the charges, asking him: "how could you drive a car? You're only 15."
While prosecutor Rhiannoon McGlinn did not oppose bail, the boy had other charges pending in New South Wales.
The boy had allegedly made previous breaches for other crimes on more than 20 occasions.
Ms Campbell also became wary of the boy's proposed place of residence as he had allegedly been missing from home for the past week.
"We've just got a 15-year-old boy roaming the streets basically," she said.
The boy was refused bail and remanded in custody until January 11 when he is expected to next appear in court.
The alleged 16-year-old passenger was charged with riding in a motor vehicle without consent. He is scheduled to appear in the ACT Children's Court in January 2023.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
