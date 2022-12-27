A person went to hospital to be assessed for minor injuries after a stolen Jeep that had fled police crashed into their car, police say.
Police said officers saw a stolen white Jeep driving in Macquarie about 6.45pm on Tuesday, and followed it before seeing it run a red light.
"Police activated their lights and sirens before the Jeep failed to stop and drove on the wrong side of the road. Due to the risk to the public from the behaviour of the Jeep driver, police did not pursue the vehicle at that time," they said.
"Soon after, police located the Jeep after it had collided with a Mazda at the intersection of Southern Cross Drive and Ross Smith Crescent, Scullin."
The Mazda driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. and the two teenage boys ran away but were caught a short time later after officers gave chase.
A 15-year-old boy was charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and unlicenced driving. He is expected to appear in the ACT Children's Court on Thursday.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with riding in a motor vehicle without consent. He is scheduled to appear in the ACT Children's Court in January 2023.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
