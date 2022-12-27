The Canberra Times
Police charge teenage boys driving stolen Jeep in Macquarie, Scullin

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
December 28 2022 - 9:55am
A person went to hospital to be assessed for minor injuries after a stolen Jeep that had fled police crashed into their car, police say.

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

