A man burst into a Belconnen fast food restaurant brandishing a cleaver and shoving customers out the way to get to the cash register on New Years Eve, police say.
Jack Colin Ford, 26, of Belconnen, faced the ACT Magistrates Court via audio visual link on Monday. He is charged with attempted aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon. Ford has not yet entered a plea.
Police claim Ford pushed past customers at the Emu Bank Belconnen Hungry Jack's to demand money, about 10.40pm on Saturday.
He is alleged to have held a butcher's cleaver, making cutting gestures towards the 20 customers and five staff present.
He is accused of pushing multiple customers, forcing one person backwards several metres, as he moved towards the counter.
Police allege Ford entered the store saying words to the effect of "Give me the money", and "Get out of the way".
Police claim customers and staff ran from the store in fear. No one was injured during the incident.
According to police, Ford climbed over the counter into the then vacant kitchen area.
It is alleged he unsuccessfully tried to open the cash registers before breaking a clear plastic donation box and pocketing a handful of coins, then discarding them.
Police said Ford ran from the Hungry Jack's empty-handed a short time later.
The prosecution claims CCTV footage captured the entire incident.
Police say they arrested Ford about 10.30pm on New Year's Day.
Legal Aid defence lawyer Crystal Holt asked the court to grant her client bail.
She argued bail conditions would ameliorate any risk of Ford reoffending or not appearing before the court.
"Ford has been working on and off doing carpet laying and he's ultimately trying to keep busy to ensure he doesn't get into trouble again," she said.
The prosecution opposed bail, saying the alleged "offence is so brazen and so serious it speaks of ongoing drug use".
Magistrate James Lawton denied the application and remanded Ford to custody.
Ford is expected to reappear in the ACT Magistrates Court on January 24.
ACT police have spoken to several people, however, they are seeking additional witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information they believe could help with investigations has been urged to come forward.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
