The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Canberra International: Dane Sweeny wins, Destanee Aiava loses

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated January 2 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dane Sweeny, and his wild mullet, entertained the crowds at the Canberra International on Monday. Picture by James Croucher

It doesn't take long to find the court Dane Sweeny is playing on at the Canberra International.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.