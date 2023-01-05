Summernats festival goers have been warned to keep the fun within the lines of the law, as organisers issue a warning and ACT police gear up to patrol the event.
Organisers warned car-mad fans not to be "that person who gets the event closed down", via their website.
"ACT Police and Worksafe have made it pretty clear to us that we all need to keep our cool on the cruise route like we normally do," they wrote.
"If you muck up on the cruise route you may be removed from the show, and could be that person who gets the event closed down. For a day, or forever."
Last year saw about 20,000 people per day join the festivities, with numbers down because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Following what organisers said was a "pretty mad" Summernats in 2022, where an attendee caused grievous bodily harm to another man, ACT police said they will have a high-visibility presence.
"ACT Policing will provide a high-visibility police presence during the event both inside Exhibition Park and in surrounding areas and entertainment precincts," they said.
Inspector Dave Williams said police weren't there "to stop anyone from having a good time", but would be keeping an eye out for speeding and burnouts.
"We hope to see well behaved crowds who are here to celebrate in a safe and respectful way," he said.
"We're not here to stop anyone from having a good time, but we will be targeting anti-social behaviour and issues such as speeding, impaired driving, and burnouts in and around the venue.
"While some exemptions exist within the venue, dangerous driving will not be tolerated outside the designated show areas.
"We know that when people come to Summernats, they often also enjoy many of the entertainment venues that Canberra has to offer. Our Regional Targeting Team will be out patrolling these areas to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time across the weekend."
ACT Road Policing officers said they would be conducting random roadside testing for alcohol and illicit drugs.
"All drivers are reminded that police have the power to immediately seize and impound vehicles for offences such as burnouts, menacing driving, or street racing on public roadways," they said in a statement.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
