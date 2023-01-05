The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Hundreds turnout to watch the Summernats 35 city cruise on Northbourne Avenue Canberra

Steve Evans
PB
By Steve Evans, and Peter Brewer
Updated January 5 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first car in the Summernats "City Cruise" passed Ipima Street tram stop at 12.09 and - a lot of roaring later - the last one of 500 or so weird and wonderful vehicles passed at 12.22 - 13 minutes later.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.