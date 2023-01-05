There were three salmonella outbreaks in the ACT in 2022, ACT Health says.
A federal Department of Health report revealed two kebab shop outbreaks lead to at least 14 people infected with the bacteria last year.
The reports did not name the kebab shops.
Another establishment, a unnamed restaurant, was also found to have salmonella on the premises, ACT Health said.
The Canberra Times does not know which restaurants were involved in salmonella outbreaks in 2022.
Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain. Rarely, it can lead to dehydration and death.
Nine people infected with salmonella reported eating from a kebab shop between February and April 2022. One was hospitalised.
Salmonella was found on meat samples, a cleaning cloth and shaving blades at the unnamed kebab shop.
The restaurant and two kebab shops were found to have had "non-compliance issues" during inspections, leading to Improvement Notices being issued, an ACT Health spokesperson said.
"During these inspections, samples were taken that later returned positive results for salmonella after the Improvement Notices were already issued," they said.
"When salmonella is detected at a premises, the ACT Health Directorate provides onsite education to the proprietor of the business. Further samples are tested to ensure there is no ongoing public health risk."
"The ACT Health Directorate will advise the community where an ongoing public health risk is identified. In [these three cases], there was no ongoing risk to the public as all three businesses were already subject to an improvement notice, subject to retesting and onsite education and had addressed the identified risks."
No establishments which returned positive salmonella samples were closed in 2022.
"Where a food business is the subject of a prohibition order, the Directorate will make the order public with a closure notice displayed at each public entrance to the premises," an ACT Health spokesperson said.
"The Directorate maintains an offence register with information about any food business that has been convicted or finding of guilt of an offence under the Food Act in the last two years."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
