Summernats organisers and authorities have been urged to enforce better traffic control for future editions of the event after some attendees showed a "complete lack of regard for public safety" and allegedly damaged property to gain parking spots on a nature strip.
Residents living near the Federal Highway in Watson alleged some of the festival-goers "vandalised government property" by removing pine logs to gain access to the strip adjacent to Stirling Avenue.
One woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she was not against the event itself but against what she alleged was "the complete lack of regard for public safety" by some of the event goers.
The woman alleged attendees were also "driving and parking along the major walkway that surround our complexes and it's really dangerous".
She has opened a case with Access Canberra and has raised the issue with police; however, she said police told her "they'll log the job but can't guarantee anyone will come out as they are understaffed".
"A couple of the neighbours I spoke to had near misses while just walking the dog," she said.
"I'm not complaining about the burnouts, sounds, or actual event itself. It does bring good money to the ACT."
The resident said she found it "distressing as I haven't been able to leave or enter my property without having to navigate abusive drivers".
"I'm writing to the organisers and the MLAs to ask for better traffic control in future years."
Christine Kelly, who has lived in her apartment for 10 years, said this was the first time Summernats attendees "have parked directly outside our townhouses".
Ms Kelly said on Saturday, it was "impossible to drive in or out of our access road because it was blocked with vehicles as visitors queued to park on the nature strip, drove along the footpaths, and even parked at the wetland area on the Stirling Avenue side of our complex".
"I rang Access Canberra to report this. I was told the report would be passed on to the parking people and probably they will put up no parking signs next year," she said.
"Reports were made on Friday but no action taken to improve the situation on Saturday.
"Complaints in previous years were never addressed. The recommended solution was 'leave Canberra for four days'."
MORE NEWS:
Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez said they would take concerns about parking on board and will, with police, review all incidents.
"We don't want to let instances like that to become the norm or accepted," Mr Lopez said.
"We will work hard to address the issues. We will listen, this is a big event for us."
A police spokesperson cited the diversion of resources to other incidents during Summernats.
The event began last Thursday with organisers announcing it was "all but sold out".
Police had warned attendees to keep the fun within the law.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.