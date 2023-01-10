Amazing showgirls levitate, disappear and fly high in the air as the talented troupe of performers from across the globe treat your senses to a show of pure spectacle. Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Sascha Williams will astound you with his high-risk rola bola act that has taken him all over the world. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday January 14 at 6.30pm and Sunday January 15 at 2pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Canberra's celebration of the Lunar New Year will take place over two weekends. On Friday January 13 from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday January 14 from 11am to 3pm Lunar New Year's Eve will be celebrated on Saturday, January 2 from 1pm to 11pm. Welcome in the Lunar New Year with food and product stalls from local businesses, roving performers, decorations, and an outdoor stage bursting with local talent, community groups and interstate artists. The great reveal will be of a Zodiac Rabbit sculpture. It will all take place in Woolley Street, Dickson. See the Facebook page: Dickson Lunar New Year Celebration.
Presented by Canberra Jazz Club, Geoff Power's Great Gatsby Orchestra will bring three hours of free live jazz to the Canberra Southern Cross Club on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm. The 11-piece orchestra will deliver hot jazz, dance music and novelty songs from the 1920s and 1930s and into the Swing Era including music from Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, King Oliver, Al Jolson, Jelly Roll Morton and Bix Beiderbecke. There will also be tributes to the great Australian bands and players. The lineup includes four members of Power's own family. Bookings are encouraged. Phone Jamison Reception on 6251 2255. See: cscc.com.au.
Join Rowena Crowe, Caroline Huf and Louise Curham for an evening of works originated and shown on 16mm and super 8 and digital video. Rowena Crowe's short, expanded work Dear Internet pays homage to the craft of hand cranked projection and is a critique of our digital times. When digital fatigue descends analogue film acts as antidote. This is an assemblage of found materials arranged in resistance to algorithms, gate keeper passwords, and big data mining.There will be a mix of old and new work from the other filmmakers. See: eventbrite.com.au.
Take a bite of some freshly baked treats, enjoy summer fruits and artful accessories from jewellers, and listen to many performers. It's on Sunday, January 15 at The Old Bus Depot Markets, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, open from 9.30am to 2.30pm. See: obdm.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.