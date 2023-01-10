Canberra's celebration of the Lunar New Year will take place over two weekends. On Friday January 13 from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday January 14 from 11am to 3pm Lunar New Year's Eve will be celebrated on Saturday, January 2 from 1pm to 11pm. Welcome in the Lunar New Year with food and product stalls from local businesses, roving performers, decorations, and an outdoor stage bursting with local talent, community groups and interstate artists. The great reveal will be of a Zodiac Rabbit sculpture. It will all take place in Woolley Street, Dickson. See the Facebook page: Dickson Lunar New Year Celebration.