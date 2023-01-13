Viva Magenta and friends | Trending

When Pantone announced its Colour of the Year for 2023, it also came with a handful of complementary colours.
Pink spot pearl dress, $139.95. Pops of vivid magenta on pale pink make for a playful pairing. citychic.com.au
Aalto hoop earrings in Wild Berry, $39. A fun accessory to brighten your outfit on a summer's day. au.elkthelabel.com
Fire Red lip liner, $22.95. A semi-matte, long-lasting colour that lasts all day and night, it's the perfect red for all ages and complexions. runwayroom.com
WDN Move women's six inch tight shorts, $69.98. With Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) 50+, it comes with a back envelope pocket for your house key. kathmandu.com.au
Gatsby planter, $30. The ceramic planter gives off art deco vibes and comes in a variety of colours and heights. vavoom.com.au
Lowdown in Ocean Vertical, $419. Vintage-inspired storage for the home, kids room and work space, in a calming shade of blue that looks magic with Viva Magenta. mustardmade.com
Short sleeve organic T-shirt in Sand Melange, $79.95. Sand is the perfect soft neutral that allows the Colour of the Year to shine. scotch-soda.com.au
XCramp period relief, $44.95. A unique blend containing magnesium and ginkgo to help actively relieve menstrual cramps and reduce associated pain. thefixcompany.com.au
PMD Clean in concrete with matte silver finish, $149. Vibrates up to 7000 times per minute and uses SonicGlow technology to deeply cleanse, firm, and tone skin. au.pmdbeauty.com
Nano X2 shoes in Proud Pink, $200. It's time to get loud, in runners designed to take you from the running track to your next appointment. reebok.com.au
Dubai armchair, $1287. Adds a touch of sophistication to a room, thanks to the oak frame, natural rattan back and upholstered seat in cotton sand. satara.com.au
PS5 console cover, $84.95; DualSense wireless controller, $119. Take your gaming station to the next level with splashes of Cosmic Red. ebgames.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.