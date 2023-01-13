The Canberra Times
'Don't underestimate us': Canberra Capitals fire warning to WNBL rivals

Caden Helmers
Caden Helmers
Updated January 13 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:55pm
Rae Burrell wants success. Picture by Karleen Minney

They're at opposite ends of the WNBL ladder but Canberra import Rae Burrell has fired a warning shot at the Melbourne Boomers as the Capitals chase another seismic upset.

