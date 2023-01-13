They're at opposite ends of the WNBL ladder but Canberra import Rae Burrell has fired a warning shot at the Melbourne Boomers as the Capitals chase another seismic upset.
The Capitals had to wait 305 days for their last win - now they want a second in the space of four days as they head to Traralgon to face the league-leading Boomers on Saturday.
They could be tasked with facing Melbourne without Alex Bunton, Britt Smart and Alison Schwagmeyer-Belger after the trio missed the drought-breaking win over Bendigo, but Burrell says any rival would write off the Capitals at their peril.
"I feel like you should never underestimate a team because the game starts 0-0," Burrell said.
"We're going to work hard in every single game to get better and try to win, so don't underestimate us.
"We've dealt with this from the beginning of the season, so it was just another obstacle we had to get over and overcome."
Burrell led the Capitals with 24 points against Bendigo on Wednesday night, helping to orchestrate a memorable night at the National Convention Centre that left club staff members in tears.
The American import has been given the green light from coach Kristen Veal to back herself on offence, but the Capitals' young squad has been challenged by their mentor to know when to pull the trigger and when to hold fire.
"Our team put in a lot of work to get to this moment and it's nice to see it finally pay off. It was definitely a confidence-booster. We've been waiting for this win. We've been working really hard, week after week," Burrell said.
"We still know we have a lot of work to do in preparation for the next game, so we're not going to get too caught up on this win.
"It'll be a good thing to carry the momentum."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
