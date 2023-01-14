Why not legislate the Voice in Parliament first? This is largely covered above, but in addition, note that several bodies including no less than the High Court, are created by Parliament pursuant to a broad power set out in the constitution (Ch III The Judicature). It is a thoroughly orthodox approach. The constitution confers the power on Parliament to make detailed laws. As constitutional expert Anne Twomey notes, because constitutions are difficult to amend, they are not the place to "freeze" complex laws, the operation of which should be open to the community via parliament to monitor and amend as required.