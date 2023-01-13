Swimmers concern over future of Phillip swimming pool

Regular users of the Phillip swimming pool are concerned about the facility's future after the site's lease was sold to high-rise developer Geocon.
Geocon confirmed this week it had bought the lease for the Phillip Swimming and Ice Skating Centre in December. The developer has said it would continue to operate the pool and ice skating rink, which is required by the current lease conditions.
However, proposed plans say a lessee can choose to redevelop the site but it would only need to include an indoor 25-metre pool.
An ACT government spokeswoman said Geocon had not pursued a lease variation for the site. The spokeswoman said it would work with Geocon on any matters related to the lease.
Many swimmers have raised concerns about a 25-metre pool, saying it would not service the needs of the community. They also wanted an outdoor pool to remain.
Shayne Robey used the swimming pool every season from when the pool opened in November until it closed for winter.
"We would swim until it got too cold, so generally until May or June depending on how frosty it got," he said.
Mr Robey and his wife, Mary, have lived in Lyons for 27 years and have been regular pool users through that time. He said they were disappointed the ACT government had not taken over the operation of the pool.
"We were very concerned that Geocon had bought it. We had been pressing the government for some time to take it over in the same way that Dickson had that facility," he said.
Sarah Ransom was another user who was concerned about the future of the pool. She regularly went for morning swims at the pool.
"It was always pretty rundown and didn't get the love and attention that a lot of the other pools got in Canberra but you could always get a lane there and it did get busy on hot school holiday days," she said.
"It was a good place to go and swim laps and there was a nice community of regulars.
"If there was a bit of political will and a bit of funding behind it, it just would have been an easy way to keep people happy."
The pool is currently closed and is unlikely to open at all this season - it is the second summer in a row the pool has been closed. Its closure has been blamed on wet weather, which had prevented the pool from be re-painted and reopened in time for the summer.
Geocon has said it would fix the pool to make it operational again.
Canberra Liberals member for Murrumbidgee Jeremy Hanson said it was important for the Woden Valley to maintain a facility like the Phillip pool.
"Recreation facilities like Phillip pool provide many benefits to communities and it is vitally important for the Woden Valley area to maintain a facility of this nature," he said.
"Like many in the community I am concerned about the news that Geocon has purchased the lease for the Phillip pool and ice skating centre.
"The ACT Labor-Greens government must be up-front with the public and provide details about what they know and future plans for the facility."
The lease conditions for the Phillip Swimming and Ice Skating Centre could easily change following the construction of a new ice skating rink in Tuggeranong.
The ACT government is supporting a development put forward by two private companies to design, build, own, operate and maintain a new ice sports facility in Greenway. The government has signed a "heads of agreement" with Cruachan Investments Pty Ltd and its development partner Pelligra Holdings Pty Ltd.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
