The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Yvette Berry confirms government has officially thrown support behind Tuggeranong ice rink

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
January 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sports Minister Yvette Berry. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government has officially thrown its support behind a proposal for a new ice sports facility in Tuggeranong, casting further doubts on the future of the Phillip ice skating rink.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.