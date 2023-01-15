Set those alarm clocks, Canberra, because beloved radio personality, Scotty Masters, is making a return to the airwaves.
The radio legend will join Paul Holmes as co-host of 2CA's Classic Breakfast show from Wednesday.
Masters was once a popular fixture of Canberra radio, when he hosted a highly rated breakfast show on 2CA's rival station, 104.7FM for more than eight years.
In 2015, the shock announcement was made by Canberra FM that Masters would be leaving the 104.7FM breakfast show, while on-air partner Nigel Johnson would remain.
After a seven-year sabbatical from 2.30am alarm clocks, Masters is back and working with a former colleague from his days at Sydney's 2DAY FM, where he worked on the number one breakfast show with Wendy Harmer and Paul Holmes.
The Classic Breakfast with Holmsey and Scotty is set to be a fun, upbeat, family friendly and with more music than any other breakfast radio show.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
