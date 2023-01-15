The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra radio presenter Scotty Masters returns to airwaves, co-hosting 2CA's Classic Breakfast show with Paul Holmes

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated January 16 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scotty Masters, right, is returning to Canberra's airwaves to co-host 2CA's breakfast show with Paul Holmes. Picture supplied

Set those alarm clocks, Canberra, because beloved radio personality, Scotty Masters, is making a return to the airwaves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.