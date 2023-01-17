The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tony Graham, first ACT SES chief, has died a few days ahead of 2003 bushfire 20th anniversary

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated January 18 2023 - 8:23am, first published 5:30am
Tony Graham, right, with ACT SES member Adam Manning at the 2010 Community Protection Awards. Photo by Andrew Sheargold

The man who organised the on-the-ground response to the 2003 Canberra bushfires has died a few days short of the 20th anniversary.

