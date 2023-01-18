The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ANU's Mount Stromlo observatory was destroyed in Canberra's 2003 fires

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The head of the Australian National University has been remembering the day the disaster destroyed his place of work and one of the most advanced sites of scientific enquiry in the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.