A man accused of using four aliases to import steroids and growth hormones may have had other suspected consignments coming into the country without border force intervention, a prosecution document states.
Flynn resident Wei Wang, 31, faced the ACT Magistrates recently charged with importing prohibited tier one goods.
Court documents listed Wang facing six counts of the charge; however, in court, he was formally charged with only one as dates for the other counts needed to be determined.
The prosecution's document of alleged facts states that between June and December in 2022, a person or people in the ACT using four different names imported anabolic and androgenic substances and natural and manufactured growth hormones into Australia.
This totalled 18,201 vials and 72,500 tablets and "it is suspected that additional consignments were imported without Australian Border Force intervention".
On December 15, Wang was stopped by border force officers at Sydney International Airport when he tried to leave the country.
He had $61,650 cash in his possession and a debit card in another person's name.
Wang claimed that other person was his friend and had given him the card to buy something for him, the prosecution document states.
The Australian Federal Police attended, seized and retained the cash and card for further investigation.
On January 10, border force investigators executed a search warrant at a Flynn residence where Wang was present.
They found three empty boxes with consignment details being "identical to previous consignments containing anabolic and androgenic substances and natural or manufactured growth hormones".
In a Subaru Outback, they found three parcels, imported from China, each containing about 800 vials of suspected anabolic steroids addressed to a person in Hawker.
Also found was one mobile phone, handed to border force authorities by Wang, who then unlocked the phone for them.
A text message from "Jack J" referenced several consignment details, the prosecution alleges.
Other items found were bank documents, card details, and one parcel all in the name of the person whom Wang claimed to be his friend.
In court during the defendant's bail application, a Commonwealth prosecutor opposed conditional liberty based on the risk of failing to appear in court.
"He's a Chinese national, he has limited ties to the territory and to Australia," the prosecutor said.
He said the flight risk was exacerbated because Wang allegedly used up to four different aliases.
"We're also concerned that he has continued association with persons of interest, namely housemates," the prosecutor said.
He said the potential associations related to the likelihood of being charged for alleged reoffending, but he admitted he did not have the names the associates.
Another concern was the defendant potentially interfering with evidence, namely electronic devices.
Defence lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith said Wang on December 15 departed for Taiwan knowing he was a person of interest, but he still returned to Australia.
"If he was such a high risk of flight, that was the time to flee," Mr Kukulies-Smith said.
"But then he put himself squarely within the jurisdiction of Australian law enforcement."
The defence lawyer said the prosecution not being able to name the associates made it seem "very speculative that there's any evidence sufficient to satisfy the court of connection with relevant associates ... to justify his ongoing detention or refusal of bail".
He argued against potential interference with devices as one phone had already been seized.
Mr Kukulies-Smith said his client had sufficient connection with the ACT because his wife is on a student visa in the jurisdiction.
Chief magistrate Lorraine Walker said she was not satisfied to refuse bail and that conditions would mitigate concerns.
"I'm satisfied that, at least on the face of it, Mr Wang is a good candidate for bail," she said.
Conditions include residing in Flynn, reporting to Belconnen Police Station three times a week, and not to be within 100 metres of Canberra Airport or any other point of international departure.
The case is set for return on March 22.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland.
