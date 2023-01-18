A 21-year-old man has had not guilty pleas entered to charges related to him allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl he met on Tinder.
Jaryn Broady Timosevski, 21, faces three counts of sexual intercourse with a child and two of committing an act of indecency on a child.
His matter was mentioned in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday when defence lawyer Uelenitoni Tu'ulakitau entered the not guilty pleas to those charges.
The prosecution's document of alleged facts tendered to the court during a previous session state Timosevski started speaking with the girl via Tinder on December 5.
Despite indicating on her dating profile she was 18, the prosecution claims the girl told Timosevski she was actually 13.
The next day, it is alleged the defendant picked her up in his car.
He then allegedly gave the child "mushrooms" and cannabis, causing her to feel dizzy and sleepy, before driving her to his home while touching her breasts.
After arriving at his house in Page, Timosevski allegedly took the child to his bedroom, committing indecent acts and raping her.
The prosecution documents state the girl was shaking and crying and told him to stop before falling asleep.
Timosevski is said to have later drove the child home.
On December 7, the girl told a school counsellor about the alleged events of the night before.
The school informed her parents, who then kicked her out of the house.
Police state the child became homeless and contacted Timosevski for him to pick her up after he "promised the child he wouldn't touch her".
Once at the defendant's house, he allegedly gave the girl cannabis before committing more indecent acts and raping her again.
A few days later, the girl's friend, also aged 13, visited Timosevski's house "to try drugs", the prosecution document states.
Timosevski allegedly raped the complainant while her friend was on the bed next to them. She then reported the matter to Belconnen Police Station.
He also faces fresh drug-related charges, including supplying cannabis to a child, to which he has not pleaded.
Timosevski's case is set for return on February 16 for a forensic procedure application before another mention on March 29.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
