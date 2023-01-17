A Tasmanian man who fled a Kings Highway crash that injured others before he dumped his truck was sentenced to 18 months' jail and was to be recently released to parole.
Queanbeyan court documents state on the afternoon of October 18 in 2019, Joshua Colin Triffett was driving a Hino Dutro truck along Kings Highway at Manar, about 30km east of Bungendore, when it was involved in a collision.
Following the incident, NSW Police said a number of people were injured and taken to Sydney and Canberra hospitals.
Triffett, born in Burnie and lived near Devonport, was working in the area at the time of the collision.
He was extradited to face Queanbeyan Local Court in early 2022 after he failed to appear in court on the previous occasion.
MORE COURT AND POLICE NEWS:
Triffett, in his 30s, was initially charged with 16 driving offences.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced for six charges: three counts of negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm, two counts of causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle, and one count of failing to stop and help after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.
He was sentenced by magistrate Roger Clisdell to 18 months' jail, starting in February 2022.
With a non-parole period of 10 months, the offender was to be released to parole on December 14.
He was also disqualified from holding a driver's licence for three years upon his release.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
