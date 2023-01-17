The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tasmanian Joshua Colin Triffett sentenced to jail in Queanbeyan court after fleeing 2019 Kings Highway crash

TV
By Toby Vue
January 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Tasmanian man who fled a Kings Highway crash that injured others before he dumped his truck was sentenced to 18 months' jail and was to be recently released to parole.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.