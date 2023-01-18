A prisoner who said he steals "stuff to survive" while in the community has had another jail term added for his violence against prison officers and damage to cells during a 12-month period.
A recent Galambany Circle Sentencing Court judgement states Ronald Tracey's offences in the 12 months to September 2021 "involved you reacting impulsively and violently in circumstances in which you perceived yourself to be under threat or unfairly treated".
In September 2021 when Tracey, in his 50s, was in his cell, he spoke with a corrections officer and demanded to be moved otherwise he would "go off and destroy the place".
Without provocation or warning, Tracey launched himself at the officer, punching him repeatedly and tore his radio handset from his chest.
After Tracey was restrained, the officer was taken to hospital. He sustained bruising to his left temple and a cut to his nose and inner lip.
Five months prior, Tracey became aggressive and belligerent after an officer denied his demand for food. He then lit a fire in the toilet of his cell, causing significant damage.
He also caused other damage, including using a metal toilet roll holder to smash a glass viewing panel. The overall damage was $10,341.
In September 2020, Tracey climbed over a fence and went into an open area he was not permitted to enter, prompting two prison officers to follow him.
He turned and punched one of them in the face and pushed the other.
Tracey pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a frontline community service provider, one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and three of damaging property.
At the time, he was serving seven years and eight months' jail - starting in March 2019 - for offences of burglary, theft, obtaining property by deception, assault, possessing an offensive weapon, and possessing a knife.
The court judgement states he has a "long and serious history of criminal offending" in the ACT and three other jurisdictions.
Since age 12, he has spent only four years out of custodial institutions. The judgement states he said "as I get out of jail, I can't cope in the community and I just steal stuff to survive".
In his sentencing remarks, special magistrate Anthony Hopkins said "correctional officers at the AMC are there to do a job".
"It is a challenging job. They do not deserve to be subjected to violence," Mr Hopkins said.
He said Tracey's childhood explains "why you react violently when you are fearful and frustrated, and substantially reduces your moral culpability for the inability to control that impulse".
"Ultimately, as Aunty Michele Abel recognised, you have lived a life where you often feel threatened and unsafe, reacting quickly to defend yourself," Mr Hopkins said.
"As Elder William Tomkins put it, it's about 'survival, especially in prison and in boys' homes ... It's standing your ground ... to ward off any harm that may come upon you'."
Mr Hopkins said "no child should have to face the experiences you have faced".
"Your experiences as a child and young person within these state-run institutions caused you enormous and ongoing harm," he said.
Medical evidence showed Tracey suffered from major depressive disorder, with a doctor saying he experienced "a serious history of social disadvantage, including loss of culture, from the time of birth".
The doctor said Tracey, a Murri man from Queensland, was on a positive path with rehabilitation and working with an elder while in custody.
For the fresh offences, Tracey was sentenced to six months' jail beginning in May 2023 to be served alongside the previous jail term. He will then be eligible for parole in November 2023.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
