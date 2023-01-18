The Canberra Times
More jail time added for Canberra prisoner Ronald Tracey who assaulted Alexander Maconochie Centre officers

By Toby Vue
January 18 2023 - 11:30am
A prisoner who said he steals "stuff to survive" while in the community has had another jail term added for his violence against prison officers and damage to cells during a 12-month period.

