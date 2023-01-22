Paddy Leuii knows a thing or two about getting children ready for school on a tight budget.
He and his wife Judy have eight children all up, including two still at school: Hannive, starting year nine, and Joseph, who is going into year 12 this year.
Mr Leuii has noticed the cost of living shoot up, with essential groceries, fruit, vegetables and lunchbox snacks costing about $300-$400 per week, up from $200 six months ago.
"Unfortunately, the price of those things went up so we have to limit what we buy and save money for petrol and other family expenses at the same time," he said.
"It can put the stress on the parents but the one thing that we don't want to put a stress on or pressure is upon our kids... They don't need that. They need to focus on their schools and their achievements... rather than worry about those responsibilities."
Education charity The Smith Family surveyed almost 2000 families it supports and found that nine in 10 parents and carers were worried about being able to afford everything their children will need during the school year.
More than half of the respondents thought their children were likely to miss out on some digital devices needed for school work and one in five thought their children would miss out on internet access.
The Smith Family regional programs manager ACT and NSW Olga Srbovski said the families on the Learning for Life program were struggling to decide how to use their limited income.
"Some of them are paying up to $2000 just to get their kids ready, buying uniforms, buying book packs, getting their devices if they need them, and then there are those other unexpected costs like excursions that our young people might be expected to go on fairly quickly in the first first term or so."
She said costs spike for students going into kindergarten, year 7 and year 11 because they needed a new set of uniforms.
While the ACT government schools provide laptops for high school and college students, Ms Srbovski said younger students were also expected to have access to devices to do work at home and schools largely communicate with carers by email.
Other non-government schools have a bring-your-own device policy where families are expected to supply a laptop or tablet to minimum standards.
To ease the back-to-school financial burden, NSW parents can apply for three $50 vouchers per child to be used at specific stores before June 30.
In the ACT, parents and carers on low incomes can apply for payments of $400 for preschool students, $500 for primary students and $750 for high school and college students from the future of education equity fund.
The fund supported 3439 students in 2022 and an application round will open in Term 1, 2023 (it hasn't opened yet).
The Education Directorate is also working to identify five public schools to participate in a pilot program for free meals in schools.
Mrs Srbovski said The Smith Family was aiming to raise $84,000 in its back-to-school appeal to be able to assist 202 more students in the ACT. The charity currently supports up to 2000 Canberra students.
Mr Leuii said he saved money by cutting back on unnecessary spending, such as takeaway meals, and by handing books, uniforms and shoes down between children.
"Our children have learned the hard way how to budget and now it's paid dividends. Now the ones who are working, they're very good financial people."
He said The Smith Family had been a great support for his children's education over the years.
"It's been a great organisation for our family. They've contributed a lot that we're grateful for them."
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
