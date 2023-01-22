The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Emma Bacon | Heatwaves are our deadliest disasters. Why aren't doing more about it?

By Emma Bacon
January 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heatwaves are our deadliest environmental disaster, and if we want to keep as many people safe as possible, we need to prepare our suburbs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.