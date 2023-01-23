A Volkswagen is believed to have run into the back end of a bus in an incident that shut down one lane of Drakeford Drive on Monday night.
Two people were treated at the scene after the car collided with a bus turning off Drakeford Drive at about 6.25pm.
There were only three passengers on the bus at the time, all of which were able to make alternative transport arrangements.
The northbound lane of Drakeford Drive was closed until about 9pm on Monday, causing delays for some drivers.
Emergency services were on scene for several hours as the road clean up was underway.
READ MORE:
Police will continue their investigation into the incident on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.