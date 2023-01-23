The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT court rejects Ben Aulich's, Michael Papandrea's bids to cross examine police before trial

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated January 23 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Aulich and Michael Papandrea arriving at the ACT courts building on Monday morning. Pictures by Toby Vue

A court has quashed efforts to question before trial the validity of an undercover police sting that led to accusations of conspiracy to commit money laundering against prominent Canberra lawyer Ben Aulich and a co-defendant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.