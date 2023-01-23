A court has quashed efforts to question before trial the validity of an undercover police sting that led to accusations of conspiracy to commit money laundering against prominent Canberra lawyer Ben Aulich and a co-defendant.
Aulich and accountant Michael Papandrea allegedly conspired to help an undercover police officer buy a supermarket to launder $100,000 cash purported to be from the illegal import of cigarettes.
Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Aulich also denies a charge of recruiting Papandrea to engage in criminal activity.
Special Magistrate Michael Crompton rejected the defendants' applications in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday to cross-examine witnesses during a contested committal hearing before trial, with the magistrate finding they could be questioned at trial instead. The witnesses included undercover police officers involved in the sting.
"It is unlikely the cross-examination would lead to the discharge of the defendant or substantially undermine the credit of the witnesses," he said.
The magistrate also found the cross-examination would not significantly alter or shorten the trial in the ACT Supreme Court.
Aulich, 49, and Papandrea, 56, had applied to cross-examine undercover officers before the case goes to trial, in an effort to challenge the admissibility of covert recordings and the validity of a "major control operation", which was conducted over the course of about eight months in 2020.
The defendants argued it was in the interest of justice and the questioning would determine whether the Australian Federal Police had lawfully conducted the sting.
The defence also claimed Aulich had been targeted by police and the court needed to consider the likelihood of inducement.
The sting involved an undercover officer, calling himself "Alex Torosian", posing as a client of Aulich's self-titled law firm and claiming to be a criminal involved in the illegal importation of cigarettes.
READ ALSO:
Police allege Aulich and Papandrea conspired with the undercover officer to buy a supermarket for the purpose of laundering a "wardrobe full of f---ing cash" from the fictitious tobacco venture.
The case has been adjourned to February 6 with the defendants excused from appearing if legally represented.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.