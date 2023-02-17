"It's not traditional, or folk, there's a real Celtic sound to it all," she says, at the same time acknowledging the influences of the harmonies of The Beach Boys and The Mamas and The Papas that her father listened to. "I remember some of the first performances at the pub would involve us singing a couple of Gaelic songs and then a couple from The Beatles, it was often a real mismatch. But we were drawn to the Gaelic songs, and rearranging them in our kind of way."