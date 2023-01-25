Cricket ACT has been caught off-guard by reports of a major overhaul of the Prime Minister's XI fixture.
Reports on Tuesday revealed Cricket Australia are considering turning the PM's XI team into an all-Indigenous side and establishing a celebration of First Nations people in a major revamp.
With the West Indies returning next summer, it is viewed as a chance to create awareness of the challenges facing Indigenous communities, while also tying in the visitors' advocacy for Black Lives Matter.
The proposed change would come just months after the Prime Minister's XI fixture was revamped and played as a pink ball, four-day, day-night match for the first time. It is expected to return to a white ball game in the future.
While Cricket Australia may have discussed the change, the governing body is yet to hold any conversations with Cricket ACT regarding an overhaul of the historic fixture.
Cricket ACT declined to comment when contacted by The Canberra Times, while Cricket Australia did not respond to requests for comment.
The introduction of an Indigenous XI comes as Cricket Australia attempts to navigate the increasing debate over Australia Day and how to recognise the date.
Celebrations of past years have been toned down while women's star Ashleigh Gardner expressed her discomfort with playing on Thursday.
While it's unlikely the day will be left completely empty in future years, Cricket Australia has stopped using Australia Day to promote fixtures on January 26.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
